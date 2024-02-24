Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,627,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.