Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

