Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PROG by 1,800.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $29.78 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRG

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.