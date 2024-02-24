Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KAR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.