Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,088,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 722,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 568,828 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Down 1.4 %

Veradigm stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.