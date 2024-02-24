Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

