Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 881 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $33.43 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

