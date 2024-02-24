Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $33.80 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 241.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,057.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.