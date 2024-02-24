Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Park National in a research note on Friday.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.36%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

