N-able (NYSE:NABL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,785,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after buying an additional 294,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,239,000 after acquiring an additional 284,112 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in N-able by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 635,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in N-able by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 153,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in N-able by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 144,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

