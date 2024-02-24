Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 281,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAVI

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.