NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.79 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

