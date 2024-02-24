NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of NETGEAR worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NETGEAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

