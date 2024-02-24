NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPCE

NeuroPace Stock Up 11.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $17.02 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $447.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,603.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $89,800.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,359 shares of company stock valued at $282,455. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.