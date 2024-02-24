New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 9,076 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GSM stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $925.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.07. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

