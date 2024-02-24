New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $1,385,672.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 152,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $1,385,672.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $280,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,946.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 593,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PLSE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

