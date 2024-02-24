New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28,000 Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank7

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank7

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.