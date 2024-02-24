New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,513 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth about $3,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NNOX stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

