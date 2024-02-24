New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,273 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 981.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,205,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 1,094,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 56.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 893,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

