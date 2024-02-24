New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in biote were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,273,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,310,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in biote in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTMD shares. B. Riley started coverage on biote in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

biote Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.60. biote Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

