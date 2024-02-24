NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.55.

NICE stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NICE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NICE by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NICE by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 69,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

