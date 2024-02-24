Nicholas Brathwaite Sells 8,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

