Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $237.31.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.