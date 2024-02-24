Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $267.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.