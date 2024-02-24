Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,369 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cosan were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,402 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Cosan by 4.4% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,555,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cosan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Cosan Price Performance

CSAN opened at $14.20 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

