Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $47.34 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

