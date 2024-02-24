Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 132,887 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,887 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

