Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,011 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $569,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $9,165,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 36.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $2,412,598.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,071.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113,855 shares of company stock worth $99,908,916 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:NET opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.