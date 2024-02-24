Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $1.81 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $94.89 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $157.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

