Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $15.72. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 26,065 shares changing hands.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $225.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.