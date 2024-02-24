Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.