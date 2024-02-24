NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $22.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2028 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

