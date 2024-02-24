NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

