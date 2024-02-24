NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

