NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $625.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

