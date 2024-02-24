NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $795.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $795.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.