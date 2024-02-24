NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $910.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $865.00 to $910.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

