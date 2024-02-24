NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $800.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $10,518,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

