Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ocugen Stock Down 20.3 %

OCGN stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,039,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 114,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,661,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 517,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

