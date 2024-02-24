Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Olin worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,378 shares of company stock worth $37,085,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

