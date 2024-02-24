OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get OLO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. OLO has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.