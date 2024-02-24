Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
