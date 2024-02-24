OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.56. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 174,195 shares.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Free Report)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.