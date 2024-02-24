Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Onsemi worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.19 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

