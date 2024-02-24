Oppenheimer Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $130.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

