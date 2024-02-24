Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.87 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

