Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,500. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

OSG stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $453.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.