Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,713,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
