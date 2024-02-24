Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the network technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

