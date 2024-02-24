Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.89% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average is $275.91. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.